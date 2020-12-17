Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Trading 1.9% Higher

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $32.09. 1,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 30,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter worth $544,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,942,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000.

