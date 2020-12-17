Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Trading Up 1.9%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $32.09. Approximately 1,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 30,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,942,000.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit