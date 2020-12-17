Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Trading Up 1.9%

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $32.09. Approximately 1,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 30,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,942,000.

