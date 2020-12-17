Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.23. Approximately 53,594,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 61,125,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $2,718,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,893,935.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $19,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,402,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,039,702.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,804,161 shares of company stock worth $220,932,354 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

