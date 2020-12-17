Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Trading Up 5.6%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $30.47. Approximately 2,295,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,373,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Pi Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.39.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pan American Silver by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 196,175 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,265,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.