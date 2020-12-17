Parkgene (GENE) Market Capitalization Hits $530,569.55

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Parkgene has traded flat against the US dollar. Parkgene has a market cap of $530,569.55 and approximately $367.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00060190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00369114 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.