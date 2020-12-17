ParkinGo Price Tops $0.0432 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $870,329.52 and approximately $103.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,993.88 or 1.00021871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023248 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016353 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00063939 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.