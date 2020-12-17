Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Trading 3.9% Higher

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,127.56 and last traded at $1,127.56. 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,085.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGPHF. Societe Generale began coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Partners Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Partners Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,044.86 and a 200 day moving average of $968.04.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.