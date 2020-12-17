Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.40. Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 3,010,467 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.58.

Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) Company Profile (LON:PFP)

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. The company intends to mine for minerals, including ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. It holds interests in mining concession licenses that cover approximately 32,000 hectares of land on the Indian Ocean coast of the Zambezia province of Mozambique.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.