Patientory Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $495,918.72 and $40,602.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Patientory has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00369506 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023338 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PTOY is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

