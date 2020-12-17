Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Chairman David A. Handler Sells 55,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Chairman David A. Handler sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,895.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $89.10.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 54.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit