Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Chairman David A. Handler Sells 55,000 Shares

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Chairman David A. Handler sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,895.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $89.10.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 54.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

