PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Director Samuel L. Katz Purchases 9,490 Shares

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,495. The company has a market cap of $297.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

PNNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.