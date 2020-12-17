Peony (PNY) Price Up 21.3% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, Peony has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $181,102.00 and approximately $7,793.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015862 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003177 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 5,864,652 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

