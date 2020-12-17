Perlin Price Reaches $0.0278 (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and $6.13 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded up 34.1% against the dollar. One Perlin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00131114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00781552 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00163900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00382804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00124284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00077039 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

