Phantasma (SOUL) Price Up 24.8% Over Last Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Kucoin. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $232,627.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,887.29 or 1.00313401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023414 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016430 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00057425 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

