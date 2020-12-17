Phoenixcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,049.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $503,727.88 and approximately $1,049.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,016.23 or 0.99967774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00476559 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.22 or 0.00726313 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00131739 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002374 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,032,275 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.