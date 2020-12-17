Phore (PHR) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $28,741.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002976 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005659 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,871,162 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

