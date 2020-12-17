PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,632.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00007229 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $556,974.56 and approximately $15,632.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DEFI++ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00131688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.00785649 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00164618 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00124911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00076953 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DEFI++ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DEFI++ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.