Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading Up 5%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 193,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 327,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. It offers solutions relating to point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

