Pirate Chain (ARRR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $425,740.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $34.64 million and $425,740.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00132461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00786499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00165584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00388275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00125357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00077670 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

