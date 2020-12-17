Plair Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, Plair has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Plair token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC and BitMart. Plair has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $12,979.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00366291 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023248 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Plair

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 tokens. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official website is plair.life . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife

Buying and Selling Plair

Plair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

