PlayFuel Price Tops $0.0479 on Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $23.97 million and $2.71 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One PlayFuel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00371912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.