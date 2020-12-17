Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Up 5%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s stock price shot up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $28.79. 129,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 121,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 18,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $95,795.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

