Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

PLYM opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $356.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

PLYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

