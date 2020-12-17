Pmeer Price Hits $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the dollar. Pmeer has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pmeer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00131611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.53 or 0.00787002 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00164522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00384126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00124137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00077371 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.