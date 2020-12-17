POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) Trading 7.4% Higher

POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 215,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 288,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$170.48 million and a P/E ratio of -17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) Company Profile (CVE:PTK)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.