Polis Price Up 90.9% This Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Polis has a total market cap of $8.35 million and $121,359.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00003690 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Polis has traded 90.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016931 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

