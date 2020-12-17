Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $218,303.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $126.28 or 0.00556232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00132413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00788236 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00165524 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00388098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00125470 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00077796 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.