Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.05

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.05 and traded as high as $29.77. Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 1,665,494 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$20.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a current ratio of 79.94.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$14.68 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3399998 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

