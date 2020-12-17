Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $149.77

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $149.77 and traded as low as $142.65. Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) shares last traded at $145.20, with a volume of 3,447,378 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

