ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading 5.7% Higher

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $44.40. 912,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,226,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.