Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.79

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 134197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

