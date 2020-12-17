PutinCoin Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $54,311.45 and approximately $3.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,851.00 or 1.00030998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023413 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016105 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00063966 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

