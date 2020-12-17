PWR Coin (PWR) Trading Down 67.3% This Week

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 71% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded 67.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PWR Coin has a market cap of $219,245.83 and approximately $119.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,628.37 or 0.99747331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023641 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00472547 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00765278 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00135505 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002416 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002630 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

