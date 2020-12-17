Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Announces Earnings Results

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:QTT opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $708.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

QTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

