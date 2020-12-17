RAMP (RAMP) Price Hits $0.0422 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $5.03 million and $400,237.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00132646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00787058 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00165816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00384776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00125348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00077141 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,227,787 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.