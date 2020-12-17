Rate3 Price Up 7.1% This Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $533,532.46 and $281,689.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DEx.top, ABCC and Bibox. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00059458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00368548 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022710 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Coinrail, Bibox, BitForex, FCoin, Ethfinex, ABCC, DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

