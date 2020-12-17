REACT Group plc (REAT.L) (LON:REAT) Insider Purchases £5,826.85 in Stock

REACT Group plc (REAT.L) (LON:REAT) insider Mark Braund bought 582,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,826.85 ($7,612.82).
Shares of LON:REAT opened at GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. REACT Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.09 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.21.
About REACT Group plc (REAT.L)
