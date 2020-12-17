REACT Group plc (REAT.L) (LON:REAT) Insider Purchases £5,826.85 in Stock

REACT Group plc (REAT.L) (LON:REAT) insider Mark Braund bought 582,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,826.85 ($7,612.82).

Shares of LON:REAT opened at GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. REACT Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.09 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.21.

REACT Group Plc provides specialist cleaning and decontamination service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

