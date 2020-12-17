Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.36. 365,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 855,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $301.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

