Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.36. 365,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 855,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $301.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
