Redd Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,690.36 or 0.99948554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023590 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002583 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016717 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00063987 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.