reflect.finance (RFI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.79 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 39.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00009010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $19.48 million and $2.79 million worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00132413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.69 or 0.00786161 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00165524 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00387594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00125553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00077736 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

