Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko Purchases 10,000 Shares

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KRMD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.72. 262,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,208. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $251.35 million, a PE ratio of -571.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

