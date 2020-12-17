Rise Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Rise has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1,449.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 167,486,603 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.