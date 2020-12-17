RMPL Price Reaches $0.81 on Major Exchanges (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last week, RMPL has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. RMPL has a market capitalization of $724,339.63 and approximately $9,118.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00131688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.00785649 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00164618 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00124911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00076953 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 1,184,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,027 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.