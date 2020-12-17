(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. (ROG.V) shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 282,383 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.33.

About (ROG.V) (CVE:ROG)

Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

