Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.08

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.08 and traded as high as $60.46. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $59.82, with a volume of 2,187,387 shares.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$30.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (TSE:RCI.B)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

