Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Shares Up 5.7%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.57. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

