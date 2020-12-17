Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $294.13

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $294.13 and traded as high as $306.80. Rotork plc (ROR.L) shares last traded at $306.40, with a volume of 2,059,372 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 269 ($3.51).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 298.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 294.58.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

