Rowan M. Trollope Sells 6,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FIVN traded up $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $172.38. 998,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,090. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $175.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -330.62 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

