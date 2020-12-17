RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 583,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 734,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

RPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 78.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 26.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 213,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 29.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

