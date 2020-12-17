SafeCapital (SCAP) Market Capitalization Tops $145,585.18

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $145,585.18 and approximately $942,993.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00110566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00026116 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004949 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001970 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

